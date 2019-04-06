Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH IRENE MacGREGOR. View Sign

MacGREGOR, RUTH IRENE (nee TOMPSETT) On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in her 79th year. Beloved wife of Gary. Mother of Ian and Leslie. Sister of Norm and the late David. Will be dearly missed by her brother-in-law, many nephews, nieces and their respective families, as well as her many friends. Visitation will be held at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Road (west of McCowan) on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. If desired, donations may be made to The Rotary Club of Scarborough, Charitable Foundation.

