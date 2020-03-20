|
BROWN, RUTH ISABEL October 4, 1940 – March 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 79. Predeceased by her parents Ewart and Edith Isabel (nee Martindale) Brown. Cherished sister of Patricia (John) Murdock, and predeceased by her brother Norman Brown. Proud aunt of John David (Corry) Murdock, Andrew (Tanya) Murdock, Michael (Jenny) Murdock, Tanya Brown, Kristy Brown, and Kevin Brown. Loving great-aunt of Joshua, Jasmine, Chenoa, Ella, Mackenzie, Rowan, Alexa, Emma, and predeceased by grandnephew Dane. Ruth was an employee of the Toronto Star for 40 years, and an active member of the Metropolitan United Church of Toronto. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and many friends. The family of Ruth would like to extend a special Thank You to "Team Ruth" for all their kindness and compassionate care. A memorial visitation will be held at the Metropolitan United Church, to take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memoriam may be made to a charity of choice. Information for the Memorial Service dates and time and online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2020