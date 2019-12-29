KNUDSEN, RUTH ISABELL (nee AVERY) Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved Wife of Karl. Dear Mother of Margaret Knudsen (Steve Cooke), Peder (Stephanie Maxwell), William (Crystal Rivers) and John (Ginnine) Knudsen. Cherished Grandmother Farmor and Bedstemor of Avery, Elgin and Leighton Cooke, Tannor Pilatzke, Carleigh, Kade (Leah), Riley, Samantha, Alexandra and David Knudsen. Great-Grandma to Meadow Knudsen. Born and raised in Little Britain, she became a teacher and taught in Brampton at McHugh Public School before moving to Grand Valley to farm. After a successful hog operation, she moved to Markdale and then back to Orangeville. Fondly remembered by family and friends both in Canada and Denmark. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Headwaters Health Care Centre, Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Lung Association, would be appreciated by the family. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019