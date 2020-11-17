1/1
Ruth Isobel CLARK
CLARK, Ruth Isobel (nee JAMIESON) Ruth Isobel Clark (nee Jamieson), formerly of Oakville, passed away in her 91st year. Ruth was predeceased in 1988 by her devoted husband Robert "Bob" Clark, Leaving behind her children George of Chatham, Fred (Mary) of Toronto, Brian of Durham, and Maryanne (Carl) Holst of RR1 Elmwood. Remembered by grandchildren Kevin, Julie, David, Michael, Cliff, Karen, Michelle, and Kathryn, 12 great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren David and Matt and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by sister Merle Trebble of Oakville, and sister-in-law Joan Jamieson of Brantford. Predeceased by her parents Clifford and Lyda (nee Dorsey) Jamieson. Visitation will be held at Mighton Funeral Home, Hanover 519-364-3660, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 6-8 pm, where a Private Funeral Service will be held. As per the provincial regulations and COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors are requested to wear a mask when inside. The maximum number allowed at any one time is 40 people including immediate family. All social distancing measures will be taken. Interment in Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery, Oakville. Memorial donations to the Oakville Humane Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mightonfuneralhome.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
