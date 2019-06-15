BROCKEST, RUTH JANET It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ruth on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband Roy and eldest son John (Norrie). Beloved mother of Lorne (Margaret), Raymond (Nancy) and Paul (Gayle). Dear grandmother of Adam (Christie), Karen (Ryan), Tracey, Kerri (Ryan), Andrea (Trent) and Stacey. Great-grandmother to 6. A memorial service was held on June 10, 2019. The family wishes donations to Diabetes Canada. Special thank you to the staff of Woodhaven Nursing Home for their care and help.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019