McLAY, RUTH JEAN Died Monday, September 2, 2019 in her room at Trillium Court with her loving husband by her side. Jean was born in Hamilton, Ontario on December 10, 1928 to parents James Charles Fraser and Ruth Agnes Watson. She is survived by her husband David Boyd McLay after 66 years of married life, by her older sister Shirley Raycroft, nephew Ian Raycroft (Francine), neice Kathryn Nelson, great-nephew Nicholas Raycroft, by Anita Mack (Barry) and her sisters-in-law Catherine McLay and Elizabeth Scarlett. Jean was educated in the public and high schools of Hamilton and received her B.A. (Honours) from McMaster University in 1950. She had a long and successful career as a teacher of mathematics for three years at the Ladies College in Whitby, 2 years at Victoria College on Vancouver Island, 4 years at the University of New Brunswick, obtaining her B.Ed. from Queen's University in 1970. She then taught at KCVI for 24 years. At the graduation ceremony in 1994, she received a standing ovation for the award for Best Teacher of the Year. The Funeral Service will be held at St. James' Anglican Church, 10 Union Street West, Kingston, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to St. James' Anglican General Fund or The Primates World Relief and Development Fund (P.W.R.D.F.). Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Reid & Sons, "The Chapel on the Corner", Kingston. Online condolences may be made at

