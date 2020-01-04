Home

RUTH JOAN ALLEN

ALLEN, RUTH JOAN July 6, 1925 - December 31, 2019 Ruth passed away at Trillium Mississauga Hospital, after a brief illness, attended by her beloved family. Much envied for her numerous descendants and her lifelong friends, she'll be forever missed for her faith, her lively mind, her artistic nature, her sense of humour and her love. She leaves behind children, John (Karen), David (Jane), Stephen (Lynda), Michael (Wendy) and Carol (Andy); grandchildren, Jesse (Tova), Caitlin (Rob), Brian (Michelle), Matt (Bolanle), Jennifer (Kevin); Aidan (Ryan), Brad, Britt (Colin), Bronson (Maegan), Jason (Sarah), Meredith, Luke, Nick, Bethany and 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Jackie (1936), her father John Entwistle (1959), her mother Gwen Franks (1975), her husband John A. Allen (1997), her grandson Shaun (2001) and her sister Elaine Houston (2015). Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 7th, at 11:00 a.m., at Islington United Church, 25 Burnhamthorpe Rd. For those who wish, donations to Islington United Church or Sleeping Children Around the World would be much appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
