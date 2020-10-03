JOHNSON, RUTH It is with deep sadness that the family of Ruth Johnson announces that our beloved "Coach" died on September 11, 2020, peacefully in the midst of her family. Ruth's indelible memory will be cherished by her sons Peter (Elizabeth) and Edward (Leslie); her daughter Jennifer (Peter); her granddaughters Alanna, Natalie, and Hope; and her granddaughters' "cling-ons" Noah and Jared. Her husband David, sister Rita, brothers Herbert Alton Jr. and Alan, and parents Ruth and Herbert Alton Sr. preceded her in death. Despite being an introvert, Ruth was often the "entertainment committee" who directed the conversation, and delightfully amused others with her stories. But she also loved to turn the conversation toward the big questions about life and spirituality, and could listen deeply to others and hear their essence. When alone, Ruth's passion was to revel in fine literature and to write her truth in her journals, short stories, a novel, and a memoir, preferably with a cup of coffee or glass of wine. Her family will gather to cherish her memory on Saturday, October 10, 2020. All are welcome to view the service, which will be available at https://vimeo.com/463830770
after 4 p.m. Saturday. We encourage all who miss her to share photos, anecdotes, stories and reminiscences and find charitable donation suggestions by visiting Ruth's memorial page at integrityfuneralplanning.com
.