SIMS, Ruth Josephine (nee MURPHY) Quietly, with grace and dignity, at Victoria Hospital, London, Ruth Josephine (Murphy) Sims, formerly of Kintore and Toronto, in her 89th year. Survived by her sons David and Michael, brother Jack, and daughter-in-law Ruth Ann Sims. Grandmother of Ryan (Kinga), Melissa (Ben) Stanley, Christy (Ulldricks) and Stephen (Shawna). Great-grandmother of 13. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Gaye, infant son Stephen, parents Joseph and Hazel Murphy, sister Eileen, brothers Bev (Thelma), Ernie (Lillian) and Ken (Rita), and daughter-in-law Melanie. Ruth's career, as a teacher at Woodstock Collegiate Institute, and then her many years with The Ontario Ministry of Community and Social Services, was spent in the service of others. She touched many lives and made it her mission to help those who needed it most. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.woodlandcemetery.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020