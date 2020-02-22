Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth SIMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Josephine SIMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Josephine SIMS Obituary
SIMS, Ruth Josephine (nee MURPHY) Quietly, with grace and dignity, at Victoria Hospital, London, Ruth Josephine (Murphy) Sims, formerly of Kintore and Toronto, in her 89th year. Survived by her sons David and Michael, brother Jack, and daughter-in-law Ruth Ann Sims. Grandmother of Ryan (Kinga), Melissa (Ben) Stanley, Christy (Ulldricks) and Stephen (Shawna). Great-grandmother of 13. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Gaye, infant son Stephen, parents Joseph and Hazel Murphy, sister Eileen, brothers Bev (Thelma), Ernie (Lillian) and Ken (Rita), and daughter-in-law Melanie. Ruth's career, as a teacher at Woodstock Collegiate Institute, and then her many years with The Ontario Ministry of Community and Social Services, was spent in the service of others. She touched many lives and made it her mission to help those who needed it most. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.woodlandcemetery.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -