PYE, Ruth Kathleen (nee HARRINGTON) July 28, 1948 - March 24, 2020 Peacefully at home on March 24, 2020, surrounded by her family and much love. Ruth was the loving Wife of Roger for 49 years, Mother of Caroline and Darrell and special Aunt, Nana, Great-Aunt and friend. Ruth graduated from Guelph General Hospital School of Nursing in 1969, enjoyed a lengthy career at VON, CNIB, York Region and Unionville Homes Society. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Full obituary and online tributes available at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020