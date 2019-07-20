Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH LILLIAN WELLS. View Sign Service Information Newcastle Funeral Home, LTD - Newcastle 386 Mill St. S. Newcastle , ON L1B 1C6 (905)-987-3964 Obituary

WELLS, RUTH LILLIAN (nee TYSON) 1927 - 2019 Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, early in the morning of Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Sunnycrest Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late George (Dutch) Wells. Loving Mother of Joanne (Bill Brown), Pat Aasen (Eric), Bill (Shirley), Dorothy Hargreaves, Bob (Fiona), Marney Carroll (Gary), Jim (Carol Leblanc), Jackie Parry (Denzil), Lori, Ed (Leah Connor), predeceased by her son Tom. She will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as relatives and friends. Sister to Mary Dow and Bob Tyson; predeceased by brother Jack Tyson, and sisters, Dorothy Kiernan and June Cleverdon. Ruth lived many happy years in Ajax and Wilmott Creek. Her last years were spent in Oshawa and Whitby. The family would like to thank the staff and PSWs at Faith Place and the nursing staff and PSWs at Sunnycrest for their excellent care of our Mom. Cremation has taken place at the Newcastle Funeral Home. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held Saturday, August 24th, at Durham Regional Police Association Hall, 725 Conlin Road, Whitby, Ontario from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.. Memorial donations can be made to The Salvation Army, Canadian Tire Jump Start Program, or Colorectal Cancer Canada. Online condolences can be left at

