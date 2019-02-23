Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH LILLIAN WILSON. View Sign

WILSON, RUTH LILLIAN (nee MACKAY) May 29, 1934 – February 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce Ruth's passing on February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard (deceased). Loving mother to Ricky (Zina), Randy (deceased), Rory (Robin), Rhonda, and Robin (Vicky). Loving grandmother to Ramon, Patrice, Randee, Rory, Steven, Michael, Robin (RJ), Jermaine, Nadine and Jennifer. Proud great-grandmother of her 20 great-grandchildren. Ruth will be forever and deeply missed by her sister Mary Lewis (the late John), brothers Roy Mackay (the late Kathleen) and James Mackay (Denise), niece Debbie Sherwin (Terry St. Peter), friends Norma, Julie and Pam, and other relatives and friends. The family is extremely grateful for the outstanding care Mom received in her final days at Brampton Civic Hospital. Her courageous spirit will live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Ruth was a positive role model and generous person who made a significant impact on many lives. She has donated her remains to the Anatomy Division of the University of Toronto Medical School. In accordance with her wishes, a service/celebration will not be held. For those who wish, a donation to a cancer foundation of their choice would be appreciated.

WILSON, RUTH LILLIAN (nee MACKAY) May 29, 1934 – February 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce Ruth's passing on February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard (deceased). Loving mother to Ricky (Zina), Randy (deceased), Rory (Robin), Rhonda, and Robin (Vicky). Loving grandmother to Ramon, Patrice, Randee, Rory, Steven, Michael, Robin (RJ), Jermaine, Nadine and Jennifer. Proud great-grandmother of her 20 great-grandchildren. Ruth will be forever and deeply missed by her sister Mary Lewis (the late John), brothers Roy Mackay (the late Kathleen) and James Mackay (Denise), niece Debbie Sherwin (Terry St. Peter), friends Norma, Julie and Pam, and other relatives and friends. The family is extremely grateful for the outstanding care Mom received in her final days at Brampton Civic Hospital. Her courageous spirit will live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Ruth was a positive role model and generous person who made a significant impact on many lives. She has donated her remains to the Anatomy Division of the University of Toronto Medical School. In accordance with her wishes, a service/celebration will not be held. For those who wish, a donation to a cancer foundation of their choice would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close