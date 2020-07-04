1/
RUTH "ANNE" LITTLE
LITTLE, RUTH "ANNE" (nee DAVIS) Peacefully, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care, Orangeville. Anne, in her 80th year, beloved wife of Wilmer for 61 years. Loving mother of Barry (Donna), Carol (Ted) and Cathy (Rob). Loved grandmother of Julie (Andrew), Kyle (Heather), Lisa (Jemar), Caitlin (Dylan), Brianna (Dane), Jenny (Peter), Brandon (Justina), Rachel (Daniel), Danielle (Yves), Laurie (John), Amanda (Riley) and Brittney (Jordan). Great-grandmother of Reese, Ella, Griffin, Calle, Camille, Charleigh, Harper, McKenna, Hank, Lachlan, Nora, Kayleigh and Brezden. Dear sister of Art Davis (Bev). Loving Aunt of Jackie (Mike), Debbie (Neal) and Barbara (John). Anne was predeceased by her parents Jim and Edna Davis, her in-laws Florence and Emerson Little, her sister and brother-in-law Mildred and Bill and Glenford and Bonnie. She was loved by many cousins, great nieces and nephews and friends. A private family service will be held in the chapel at the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown, on Monday, July 6th, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Norval. In memory, contributions to Norval Presbyterian Church or Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated. To view by livestream or to send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
