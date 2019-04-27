GRINDLAY, RUTH LOUISE (nee HOUGHTON) Passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Hastings Centennial Manor, Bancroft. Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband Donald in 1998, son Raymond in 2009 and is survived by her daughter-in-law Dawn, and children David (Melanie), Louise (Steve), Tom and Charlie (Sam), ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in Canada, Scotland and England. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Ruth had a life well lived. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Pickering Village (Ajax), 905-428-8488, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. followed by a reception at the McEachnie Family Centre. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ajax-Pickering Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019