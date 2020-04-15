|
MacDONALD, RUTH Passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 in Toronto. Predeceased by her husband Gavin. Loving mother of David (Jane), Heather Godin (Jean-Guy), Carol Topping (Bob) and Gordon and grandmother of Danielle, Jennifer, Dana and James and great-grandmother of Quinn, Tessa and Morgan. Friends will be received at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 15th from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Service in the chapel for family on Thursday, April 16th at 11:15 a.m. Burial to take place at Beechwood Cemetery, Concord. Condolences may be left at www. hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2020