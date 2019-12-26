MacNEIL, RUTH Career Mom Peacefully, at Ajax Pickering Hospital on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Frank MacNeil and devoted mother to Donna MacNeil-Charbot (Terry Charbot, grandsons, Joshua and Nicholas), Diane MacNeil, predeceased and twin of Donna (Hugh Gorin, grandchildren, Courtney and Michael), Michael MacNeil (granddaughters, Cassondra and Victoria), Aileen MacNeil (Kevin Grier, grandsons, Patrick and Michael). Loving daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Worth) Mason of Country Harbour, Nova Scotia. Survived by her siblings, Clancy (Jeanne) Mason, Reid Mason of Country Harbour, Aileen Kaiser of Port Bickerton. Predeceased by her brothers, Edwin and Milford Mason, and sister Frances MacIssac and brother-in-law Murray Kaiser. Ruth will be remembered by nieces, nephews, family, friends, and all who knew her. The family will receive friends at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376), on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:30 p.m. Reception to follow in the Arbor Lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

