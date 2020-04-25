HUGHES, RUTH MADELINE Passed away peacefully at Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence, in Toronto, on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Beloved sister of the late Eleanor Murphy and dearest aunt of Maureen Murphy (Peter Hopper) and Sheila Murphy-Stone (David Stone). "Auntie Ruth" will be greatly missed by her two nieces. She will also be missed by her caregivers at Providence and St. Bernard's Residence as well as parishioners of Blessed Sacrament Church. Ruth was actively involved in parish activities for several decades. A private visitation and burial was held on Friday, April 24, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto, the Arthritis Society, Sharelife or the Good Shepherd would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.