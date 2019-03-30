DENTON, Ruth Marie (nee HICKS) On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Ruth unexpectedly passed away at the age of 90 at Lakeridge Hospital, Oshawa. She is survived by her three children Matthew (Angela), Kim (Andrew) and Mark (Wendy) and her 4 grandchildren, whom she cherished and brought her great joy: Kyle, Conn, Jordan and Sara. Her bright and tenacious zest towards life never dwindled. Cremation to follow. There will be no service, at Ruth's request.
|
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019