Service Information Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket 524 Davis Dr. Newmarket , ON L3Y 2P3 (905)-898-2100 Obituary

KELLY, Ruth Marie (nee McKAY) April 20, 1929 – June 20, 2019 Ninety years young, Ruth passed away unexpectedly at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with her family by her side. Ruth will forever be missed by Beverly Ambrose, her best friend and beloved husband of 65 years. She will be remembered as a loving and treasured mother to Kathryn (Bryan), Michael (Abigail), Susan (Kevin) and the late Paul (Elaine), dear sister to Lillian, Paul, Joan and the late John and Harold, grandmother to Patrick (Danielle), Meghan (AJ), Brendan, Liam, Kelly, Taryn, Ethan and Kerianne as well as Marina (Michael), Whitney (Darran) and Spencer (Ilona). Kindly cherished great-grandmother to Hendrick, Lyla, Eloise, Addison, Savannah and Nathan. Ruth lit up every room she walked into. She was sweet and gentle, thoughtful and affectionate, sincere and warm-hearted. She could hold a conversation like no other. She was as strong as she was selfless and she always made time for the ones she loved. We will miss her every day. Hers was a life well lived. As per Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends will be received at the Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, Ontario, on Thursday, July 4th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A mass will be held at the Church of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, 2627 Muskoka District Road 117, Baysville, Ontario, on Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 a.m. and a reception will follow. At this time, Ruth's family wishes to acknowledge and give special thanks to the Critical Care staff of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital who made Ruth comfortable in her final days. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



