AGNEW, RUTH MARILYN (nee CAMPBELL) 1929 - 2019 Ruth Agnew passed away peacefully and comfortably at the Houses of Providence, surrounded by love, on March 13, 2019, just shy of her 90th year. Despite the early loss of her sister Marie O'Connor, her father Robert Campbell and separation from her half-sisters Margaret, Isabel and Joan at an early age and later the sudden death of her husband Wm. Paul Agnew, she had incredible resilience, optimism and a true joie de vivre. Ruth adored classical music, the arts and the historical architecture of Toronto. Living on to cherish her memory are Stephen Agnew and his wife Carol Consell, Theresa Agnew and her husband Patrick Wymes and Mary Louise. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings and her youngest daughter Kathleen Flanigan (Bill Flanigan). She is remembered with love by her grandchildren Lilly Newell (Bruce Sullivan), Patrick Agnew (Jenece) and Taylor Wymes. In addition, she is remembered with fondness by her sister-in-law Barbara Campbell (Bud) and by her honorary grandchildren Brandon and Tyler Cole. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends, especially Jim and Sheila Molloy, Muriel Harper Wholmsley and Carol Brady. Ruth was a feminist, an environmentalist and an advocate for social justice long before those terms were in vogue. Ruth was passionate about early childhood education as she and her sister, Sr. Anne Campbell (CND), helped to set up junior kindergarten in the Ontario Catholic School System. She put the children first as an Early Childhood Educator at Sacred Heart Children's Village, St. Theresa's Shrine and many other schools. Most notably, she helped to set up the co-op daycare at Centre 55. Later in life, she loved to tour people through Campbell House. Ruth served on the boards of the Family Service Association, Ward 9 News and she volunteered in the play room at Michael Garron Hospital. A memorial mass will be held for Ruth at St. John's RC Church on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Balmy Beach Club from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to

AGNEW, RUTH MARILYN (nee CAMPBELL) 1929 - 2019 Ruth Agnew passed away peacefully and comfortably at the Houses of Providence, surrounded by love, on March 13, 2019, just shy of her 90th year. Despite the early loss of her sister Marie O'Connor, her father Robert Campbell and separation from her half-sisters Margaret, Isabel and Joan at an early age and later the sudden death of her husband Wm. Paul Agnew, she had incredible resilience, optimism and a true joie de vivre. Ruth adored classical music, the arts and the historical architecture of Toronto. Living on to cherish her memory are Stephen Agnew and his wife Carol Consell, Theresa Agnew and her husband Patrick Wymes and Mary Louise. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings and her youngest daughter Kathleen Flanigan (Bill Flanigan). She is remembered with love by her grandchildren Lilly Newell (Bruce Sullivan), Patrick Agnew (Jenece) and Taylor Wymes. In addition, she is remembered with fondness by her sister-in-law Barbara Campbell (Bud) and by her honorary grandchildren Brandon and Tyler Cole. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends, especially Jim and Sheila Molloy, Muriel Harper Wholmsley and Carol Brady. Ruth was a feminist, an environmentalist and an advocate for social justice long before those terms were in vogue. Ruth was passionate about early childhood education as she and her sister, Sr. Anne Campbell (CND), helped to set up junior kindergarten in the Ontario Catholic School System. She put the children first as an Early Childhood Educator at Sacred Heart Children's Village, St. Theresa's Shrine and many other schools. Most notably, she helped to set up the co-op daycare at Centre 55. Later in life, she loved to tour people through Campbell House. Ruth served on the boards of the Family Service Association, Ward 9 News and she volunteered in the play room at Michael Garron Hospital. A memorial mass will be held for Ruth at St. John's RC Church on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Balmy Beach Club from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to www.providence.on.ca/foundation would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2019

