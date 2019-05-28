WADSWORTH, RUTH MARION Age 93, of Elora, Ontario, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born April 1, 1926 in Toronto, Ontario, she was the daughter of the late Taggart Kelly and Lillian Kelly. She was predeceased by her late husband of 61 years, James Wadsworth. She is survived by her sister Joan Mclean of Toronto, Ontario. Lovingly remembered by her two sons, Blair Wadsworth and wife Sonja of Perth, Ontario, Kent Wadsworth and wife Heather of Elora, Ontario. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Shanin Tysoe (Tim), Amy Rastel (Elijah), Sarah Mallard (Jordon), Naomi MacDonald (Alex), James (Elene), Laura Vidal (Francis), Hannah (Erik), Matthew, Irene and Kate, and great-grandchildren, Wynne, Hendrik, Lewis, Lila, Jude, England, Florence, Logan and Eli. A very special thanks to the staff of the Wellington Terrace in Fergus who lovingly provided care to Ruth for the past few years. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28th at the Breslau Memory Gardens Chapel, 2723 Victoria Street North (Highway 7). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassion Canada. Arrangements entrusted with the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home. www.grahamgiddyfh.com "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23:6
Published in the Toronto Star on May 28, 2019