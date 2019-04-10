Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Mildred WALDEN. View Sign

WALDEN, Ruth Mildred (nee WELLS) At the age of 85, Ruth passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital, with her children by her side. Beloved wife of the late H. Evan Walden. She was predeceased by her parents George Wells and Jessie (Long) Wells. Loving mother of Paul (Katherine), Janet, Douglas, Karen (Paul) and Keith and cherished grandmother of Gabriella and Casey. Visitation to be held on Saturday, June 22nd from 10:30 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. at Knox United Church located at 2569 Midland Ave. (northeast corner of Midland and Sheppard). In lieu of flowers, donations made to Knox United Church or a charity of choice in Ruth's memory would be appreciated.



