MOORE, RUTH Peacefully passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in her 79th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Jack. Loving mother to Ledene, Marilyn (Vaughn) and Dianne (George). Cherished grandma to Adam and his fiancée Victoria, Danielle and her husband Cody, Daniel, Caroline, Michael and Derek. Dear sister of Rowena, Millicent, Dwight. And predeceased by her brother David and Daniel. Friends may call at MEADOWVALE CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 7732 Mavis Rd., Brampton (north of Hwy. 407 and south of Steeles Ave., 905-451-3716) on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9 until 10 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial at Meadowvale Cemetery. If so desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. For an online condolence, please visit www.etouch.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH MOORE.
Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
7732 Mavis Road
Brampton, ON L6Y 5L5
(905) 451-3716
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019