RIVERS, Ruth Norine (nee CAMERON) November 6, 1931 - June 10, 2020 Our wonderful Ruth! So fantastically funny, playful, beautiful, thoughtful, dynamic and full of life. She brought joy and humour and endless love into our lives, and was a wonderful role model of enthusiasm and living every day with fun and engagement. We will miss her laugh, her humour, her eyes, her kindness, her love, her charm, her wit, her hugs, her love of life. Sweetheart and devoted wife and best friend to Bill (married 1955), loving mother and joyful friend to Roy (Diane) and Scott, grandmother to Corinne (Jordan) and Taylor, sister to Jeanne and Bruce, great-grandmother to Wesley and his soon-to-be little sister (due September 30th). There are no words to describe our loss. Our world without her, diminished. But all of us so eternally happy to have known and loved her, and shared in her light. Ruth loved tennis, travel, dinner parties, family gatherings, Christmas Eve with hamburgers by the fire, bridge, winters in Portugal, summers in cottage country, Gordon Lightfoot, baloney sandwiches, salty food and white wine (2 ice cubes… no exceptions! 3 too many! One is stingy!) Oh Ruth… Mom… it was a wonderful life but why did you have to leave us? We are suffering greatly. With love and tears and a lifetime of beautiful sweet memories to carry forward with us to keep you with us until we go… As your favourite song shines your light forever for us… "Laughing eyes and smiling face… how you could be anything… but Beautiful?" (There will be a Celebration of Life gathering to celebrate Ruth once COVID permits... we will notify)



