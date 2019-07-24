Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Norine VERNON. View Sign Service Information Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre 625 Birchmount Road Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1 (416)-267-8229 Obituary





VERNON, Ruth Norine Passed away on July 18, 2019, one day before her 89th birthday, at the Michael Garron Hospital Palliative Care Unit. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Norine Vernon, and sister of the late Dr. Ross Vernon. She was a wonderful Aunt to several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephew. She is survived by a few loyal friends who have known her for many years. Ruth graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education degree from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. Early in her career, she taught kindergarten and grades 1 and 2 at Birch Cliff Public School in Scarborough. In the late 1960s, she was Primary Education Supervisor, Educational Television Branch, Ontario Department of Education. She was responsible for many programs dealing with language and creative arts in the primary division. She joined TVOntario and had a long career producing and designing many award winning TVO television programs for children. She retired in 1993 from her position as TVOntario's Director and Creative Head of Children's Programming. In recognition of her contributions which served to enrich education in the province of Ontario, she was bestowed the title of Fellow of The Ontario Institute for Studies in Education in 1982. She was the winner of the 1991 Lifetime Achievement Award of the Children's Broadcast Institute for producing children's television programs of great integrity. Ruth was an active member of Kingston Road United Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also participated in a number of clubs, a favourite being P.E.O. Sisterhood: a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate the advancement of women. Special thanks to the kind staff at Revera Leaside where Ruth resided for the past few years, and to the compassionate nursing staff at the Michael Garron Hospital. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE (625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, ON) on Sunday, July 28th at 12 p.m. with visitation a half hour prior, followed by interment and reception at Pine Hills. Reverend Dr. David Winsor officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

