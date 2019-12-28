ROBINSON, Ruth Ruth was born in 1920, in Peterborough, Ontario. After graduating in Social Work, in 1943, at the University of Toronto, she worked for the College of Arts and Science (CAS) New York for several years. Upon returning to Toronto she worked at Sick Kids Hospital, CAS before retiring from the University of Toronto. Survived by her nephew Gord, his wife Rhodella and their family. Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at a later date at Little Lake Cemetery in Peterborough. Thank you to the staff of the Ewart Angus House for their wonderful care.

