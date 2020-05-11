RUTH SEGAL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEGAL, RUTH (nee MIRIAM RUTH ENUSHEVSKY) October 17, 1915 Passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joshua, her daughters Paula Segal-Hurwitz and Martha Segal-Daly, as well as her sister Pearl Davis and brothers Julius Ennis and Bernard Ennis. She is survived by her loving sons Matthew and Joseph; her son-in-law Michael Daly; her grandchildren Jesse Segal-Daly, Benjamin Segal-Daly, and Molly Segal; her sister Rita Weintraub and Rita's husband Marvin. She will be sadly missed by her loving children and grandchildren, and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews to whom she was a great and grand aunt. The family is grateful for the devoted care provided by her longtime caregivers Yolanda and Josie and, more recently Rosie. Ruth will be interred at Mount Sinai Cemetery, Chevra Mishnais section. Donations in her memory can be made to The Jewish Family and Child Foundation at https://donation.jfandcs.com through the United Israel Appeal of Canada at www. jewishcanada.org or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved