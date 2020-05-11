SEGAL, RUTH (nee MIRIAM RUTH ENUSHEVSKY) October 17, 1915 Passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joshua, her daughters Paula Segal-Hurwitz and Martha Segal-Daly, as well as her sister Pearl Davis and brothers Julius Ennis and Bernard Ennis. She is survived by her loving sons Matthew and Joseph; her son-in-law Michael Daly; her grandchildren Jesse Segal-Daly, Benjamin Segal-Daly, and Molly Segal; her sister Rita Weintraub and Rita's husband Marvin. She will be sadly missed by her loving children and grandchildren, and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews to whom she was a great and grand aunt. The family is grateful for the devoted care provided by her longtime caregivers Yolanda and Josie and, more recently Rosie. Ruth will be interred at Mount Sinai Cemetery, Chevra Mishnais section. Donations in her memory can be made to The Jewish Family and Child Foundation at https://donation.jfandcs.com through the United Israel Appeal of Canada at www. jewishcanada.org or to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 11, 2020.