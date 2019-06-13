Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH SHARPE. View Sign Service Information Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel 289 MAIN ST N Brampton , ON L6X 1N (905)-451-1100 Obituary

SHARPE, RUTH November 24, 1929 - June 8, 2019 It is with a heavy heart that the family of Ruth Sharpe announce her passing on June 8, 2019 at Brampton Civic Hospital, at the age of 89. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband Howard Sharpe, baby son Kenneth, parents, five sisters and three brothers. Ruth was the loving mother of Sandy (Jane), and Jamie (Dawn) and devoted grandmother of Karisa and Kaitlin. She was loved by many nieces, nephews and her surviving sister-in-law Mary. Ruth lived a full and vibrant life. She dedicated many years to volunteering for the many organizations and committees in the Brampton community. Her contributions include over 57 years of service to the Brampton Hospital system as well as achieving status as an Honourary Life Member of both the Brampton Real Estate Board and Brampton Board of Trade. Her past recognitions include the Zonta Woman of Distinction Award, Brampton Board of Trade Business Person of the Year Award, Brampton Citizen of the Year, and being a recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. She will be missed dearly and her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all that had the pleasure of knowing her. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Bartholomew's United Church (22 Abbey Road, Brampton, ON L6W 2T8) at 11:00 a.m. An Inurnment will take place at Park Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Scott Funeral Home – Brampton Chapel (905-451-1100) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Peel Memorial Hospital (http:// oslerfoundation.org ) or to St. Bartholomew's United Church. Published in the Toronto Star on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

