RUTH SHERIDAN

SHERIDAN, RUTH Peacefully, with family by her side at her home in Uxbridge on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 102 years. Beloved wife of the late E. M. "John" Sheridan. Loving mother of Bill (predeceased), Ann, Marg (Bill Morley), Kathy (Gerry Shaw), John, Marilyn (Ray Bryson), Carolyn and Gwen. Ruth was so proud and supportive of her 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is remembered by many treasured nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and special neighbours. Ruth especially appreciated all the phone calls, cards, Facebook messages and porch visits. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073), on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. A Private Family Service will be held, after which, Ruth will be laid to rest with her husband at Pine Orchard Cemetery, Whitchurch-Stouffville. At Ruth's request, memorial donations may be made to Georgian College Barrie Campus - The Emily Bryson Memorial Award: online at www.georgiancollege.ca/giving
or by calling 705-728-1968 ext. 1214; or to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca