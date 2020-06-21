RUTH SMITH

SMITH, RUTH (nee ROGERS) Passed away peacefully at home in Queensville, Ontario, on June 18, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Predeceased by the love of her life Reginald and married to for 66 years. Beloved Mother of Fred (Linda), Barbara, Michael (Melody) and Roselyn (Greg). Proud Grandmother of Wayne (Robyn), Wesley (Charlotte), William (Tammy), Jonathan, Jessica and Kaitlin and Great-Grandmother of 9. Survived by her sister Orlene and predeceased by sisters and brothers, Blanche, Gwen, Ken, Bernice, Lorraine, Birdie, Harold, Irma, Marion, Lorne and Barbara. Ruth was immensely proud of her family and had a strong faith in God. Friends will find the live stream details for the service (Obituary Page) at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home, Newmarket, to be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



