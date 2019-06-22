GALL, RUTH STIRLING Peacefully after a brief illness at Southlake Hospital Newmarket on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in her 91st year. Ruth was the dear wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Mary-Jane and her husband John, son John and his wife Maureen. Proud grandmother of Cameron. Ruth will also be remembered by her cousins Cheryl and Judy, nieces, nephews and many friends. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., after 10 a.m. for a service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24th in the funeral home Chapel. Interment in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the in memory of Ruth.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019