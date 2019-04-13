Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH THACKER. View Sign

THACKER, RUTH (nee I'ANSON) Ruth Thacker, age 98, passed away peacefully April 5, 2019, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. She was born August 13, 1920 at home in Toronto, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents Ann I'Anson (nee Garraway), John I'Anson, brothers Charles and John and husband of 66 years Leslie (Les) Thacker. Ruth is survived by her son Bruce (Linda Penner), grandson Graeme, granddaughter Linnea (Tim Neufeldt) and great-granddaughter Sidera. Ruth was, like her mother before her, outgoing and affable. She loved to talk with whomever she met and made friends easily. She and Les spent many enjoyable years bowling, golfing, entertaining friends and family and spending time in Florida. She adored her grandchildren and more recently her great-granddaughter. Ruth was a self-assured woman and not afraid to speak her mind if she thought it necessary. She spent most of her life in Toronto before moving with Les to a condo in Waterloo in 1995 where she quickly made many new friends. December 2009, Ruth moved to Parkwood Retirement Suites where she found a soulmate in Annie Smith (both with husbands in the adjacent long term care home). Staff and other residents were quickly part of her daily social circle. In 2015, Annie and Ruth decided to move across town to Westhill Retirement Suites. The wide circle of friends repeated itself while maintaining friendships made at Parkwood, the condo and in Toronto. She was adopted by Annie's family and included in many of their family gatherings that brought her much joy. In September 2018, she moved once more, this time to Roseview Manor Long Term Care Home in Thunder Bay to be close to Bruce and Linda. Again she made friends with the residents with whom she could converse and shared a friendly "Hello" with those who couldn't. She loved chatting and joking with the wonderful staff. Bruce, Linda and family thank the staff at Westhill and Roseview for their support to and friendship with Ruth. We appreciate the compassion and kindness shown by the doctors and nurses of 2C at TBRHSC in her final transition. Cremation has taken place and private family gatherings will remember Ruth. In Ruth's memory, greet the person next to you, raise a glass of cheer and as you wish, make a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through

