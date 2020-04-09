|
WOOD, RUTH Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Ruth Wood (nee Rutledge) of Bradford, at 97 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Ken Wood. Loving mother of Robert (Marianne) Wood; and Janet (Gary) Emond. Proud grandma of Michael (Nancy); Jamie (Krystan) and Jason (Sarah). Cherished great-grandma of Madisyn; Mikaela, Colton, Paisley and Maverick. Dear sister of the late Margaret (late Charlie) Macoun. Ruth will also be fondly remembered by her niece and nephews and their families. A private family graveside will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery, Coulson's Hill and a celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, Bradford, at a later date. In Ruth's memory, donations may be made to the Trinity Anglican Church, Bradford, or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020