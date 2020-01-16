Home

RUTH YVONNE KERR

RUTH YVONNE KERR Obituary
KERR, RUTH YVONNE Peacefully at St. Lawrence Lodge, Brockville, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Ruth Yvonne Kerr, in her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Aubrey Kerr. Loving mother of Randall and his wife Sharon Kerr, Brampton; Darrell and his wife Jeannine Kerr, Brockville. Cherished grandmother of Darren and Alex. The family wishes to thank all of the nurses, doctors and staff of St. Lawrence Lodge, Brockville. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905- 857-2213) on Friday morning, January 17th from 10 o'clock until time of funeral service in the chapel at 11 o'clock. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the St. Lawrence Lodge Foundation, 1803 County Road 2 East, Brockville K6V 5T1 or the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020
