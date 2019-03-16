DAVIES, RUTHE MARILYN After a struggle with cancer, Ruthe passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at the age of 73 surrounded by her loving family. Ruthe will be profoundly missed by the Love of Her Life and husband, Howie Davies. She was the loving mother of Jennifer and Paul and proud grandmother of Emily and Sarah. A special thank you to Dr. Zibdawi, Dr. Enriquez and Dr. Lui and respective teams for their unrelenting efforts and extraordinary care. A Celebration of Life will take place in April. If desired, please consider a donation to the in Ruthe's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York. (www.peacefultransition.ca)
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019