AYUKAWA, RYAN It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Ryan Ayukawa, on August 20, 2020. Born March 31, 1975, Ryan is survived by his father Kenji Ayukawa (Nat Richard), mother Lorie (Kenno) Ayukawa, brother Kori Ayukawa (Amber Podrats) and niece Kira Ayukawa. Mourning his loss are also many Ayukawa and Kenno aunts, uncles and cousins, and a host of friends who were like family to Ryan. A Fine Arts Graduate of York University, Ryan carved out his own unique career as a journalist and promoter/producer for local musicians and artists. Music was Ryan's passion. As well, he was a loyal Leafs and Jays fan and an avid photographer. His favourite subject and companion was his beloved Cleo. Despite Ryan's persistent chronic health challenges, he soldiered on with his inimitable fierce determination. Ryan was authentic – always true to himself. His bright mind, quirky sense of humour, good-heartedness and endearing spirit will be deeply missed. Respecting the current situation, the immediate family will have a private last visit with Ryan at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467, in Kitchener. At this time, we thank you sincerely for your heartfelt words of support and touching tributes to Ryan. In September, a celebration of life will be held outdoors, where family and friends can gather safely. If you would like to continue Ryan's legacy of supporting music in Toronto, a charitable donation to www.musicounts.ca
in his memory, would be very meaningful. Ryan leaves us with so many beautiful memories. We will cherish them always and he will lovingly live in our hearts forever. Dearest Ryan – rest in peace.