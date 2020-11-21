BLANCE, Ryan Erik Tragically taken from us on Friday, November 13, 2020. Our sweet 11 year old son, Ryan Erik Blance, younger brother to Aidan, and fur brother to Billy has passed away. Our family is overwhelmed with the condolences, flowers, visits, and donations from you all. We say goodbye to our artist, race car driver, skater, and fun loving, free spirited boy. You must have been too big for this earth to leave so soon. We love you so much Ryan. Mum, Dad, Aidan, and Nana xoxo



