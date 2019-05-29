Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RYAN TRIPP. View Sign Service Information Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel 1 Mary Street Bracebridge , ON P1L 2B6 (705)-645-2257 Obituary

TRIPP, RYAN Peacefully, surrounded by family, Ryan Tripp passed away at his home in Bracebridge, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the age of 70. Ryan was the proud father of Geoffrey (Shelly) and Michael (Naomi). Loving grandfather to Julia and Keegan Tripp and Phoenix and Rizen Atkinson-Tripp. Beloved brother to Gayle Johannesen and Ross Tripp (Judy). Caring uncle to John, Taylor and Jordan. Ryan was predeceased by parents Elwyn "Al" Tripp and May Tripp (nee Cunningham). Ryan was born in South Porcupine, Ontario and was extremely proud of his Northern Ontario roots. The family moved to Kitchener and he graduated in Kinesiology from the University of Waterloo and was a standout Warrior football player. He made a career in education and had a tremendous impact on hundreds of students through teaching and outdoor education. Ryan loved following the progress of his immediate family and took immense pride in his grandchildren and nephews. He was an active volunteer for Parkinson's disease at the local, national and international levels. He loved life in Muskoka and especially his annual family and friends getaway to the OTF campground. It took him back to his many overnight wilderness canoe trips at Camp Tawingo. Ryan was a loyal friend to many and active in the Bracebridge community. Thanks to the Muskoka Home and Community Care team as well as the Cottage Country Family Health team. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 7th at the Royal Canadian Legion, 168 Muskoka Rd. in Bracebridge. Reception at 1:30 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. Donations in Ryan's honour may be made to Camp Tawingo in Huntsville (Jack Pearse Memorial Campership Fund) or Parkinson Canada. Messages of condolence may be offered to the family at

