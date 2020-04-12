|
|
CARLEY, RYAN WILLIAM JOHN 1978 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, of our beloved Ryan William John Carley. Ryan, devoted father to RJ, the bestest brother to Shawna, Neal and Matthew and beloved son of Brian and Irene Cecconi Carley. He will also be missed by his close friend Bruce, his little brothers Ethan and Barrett and his many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and countless friends. Ry Guy was a generous, sweet, loving person. A beautiful soul. Our brightest light. He always seemed to find an optimistic view of every situation and made the best of it. He selflessly cared for his mother Irene in a situation with an impossible outcome and carried many burdens, without a complaint. A saving grace. Totally without prejudices, Ryan was tuned-in to the wonder of the world and ready to share what he had with every living creature in need. Ryan, was a charmer! Funny, quick witted, warm hearted and caring, he was, also, the perfect host. Always smiling and laughing, the life of every party and when he had the chance to sweep you off your feet, he would! Salsa, Merengue or Bachata, Ryan could dance them all! Whenever you were feeling down, Ryan was there with a smile and big hug to cheer you up. He was truly loved by all who met and knew him. Who could really resist? One of Ryan's happiest moments in life was the birth of his son RJ. The centre of his life, RJ brings so much joy and allowed Ryan to shine as a father. Ryan shared his love of travel, meeting new people and experiencing new cultures with RJ. Together they travelled the world visiting Rome, Spain and Thailand. A graduate of Appleby College, McGill University alumni, Ryan was an avid hockey and soccer player and almost a professional at billiards…some would say a Shark! The love, light and joy that Ryan brought to our lives continues to be his gift to our world. Words cannot describe how much we miss you. You went too soon Ry. We love you and your spirit will forever live amongst us. A celebration of Ryan's life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kerr Street Mission. Online condolences at www.koprivatyalor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020