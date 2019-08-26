Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RYAN YIN NAN CHANG. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary







CHANG, RYAN YIN NAN The family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Ryan Yin Nan Chang after a year-long battle with cancer. Ryan was peacefully called by God and surrounded by the love of his family, at the Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 85. Ryan was the beloved husband of Marie Louise (Aloha) (nee Rocha) and the loving father of Karen (Dan Condon). He will be sadly missed by his pride and joy, his two grandsons, James and Sean. Ryan was predeceased by his parents Haitz Tsu-Yin Chang and Chin-Chen Hseuh Chang, his sister, Lily and his brothers, Stoney and David. He is survived by his sister Nora, his sister-in-law Marybelle, his brother-in-law Harry and by his nephew, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. Ryan was born in Nanking, China and graduated from the National University of Taiwan before working in Hong Kong. He brought his young family to Canada in 1969 where he had a long career as a mechanical engineer, retiring in 1995. Ryan lived his life with a love of food, friends and laughter. In retirement, he and Marie enjoyed travelling, meeting many new friends and indulging in his love of good food and good conversation. This continued through his 2018 diagnosis of stomach cancer until his last days in palliative care. The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Sunnybrook Hospital, especially Dr. Chan, Dr. Huynh and Dr. Bennett for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home (211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill), on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Parish (3220 Bayview Avenue, North York), on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ryan can be made to the Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit or the Odette Cancer Centre c/o the Sunnybrook Foundation, which would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close