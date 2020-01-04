|
BALFOUR, S. ARTHUR May 18, 1932–December 21, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Arthur Balfour, beloved husband, Dad, Grandad, and dear friend. He passed away peacefully in Burlington at the age of 87 with his family at his side. An incurable, unapologetic romantic, Arthur recently celebrated his 57th wedding anniversary with Sheila, the love of his life. We are heartbroken to lose this smart, funny, kind, and unfailingly decent man. He epitomized courage, compassion, generosity, and loyalty. He touched everyone he met with his warmth, sincerity, open-mindedness, and humour. Forever in our thoughts and hearts, Arthur will be sadly missed and warmly remembered by his wife Sheila, daughters Nicola and Katherine, son-in-law Craig, and grandson Ryan. A gentleman and a gentle man-a life well lived and well loved. At his request, there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada-or a charity of your choice-to help improve the quality of life for others. Condolences and memories are welcome and may be sent to the family through www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020