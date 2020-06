GILBERT, S. IAN Passed away peacefully, at Humber River Hospital, on June 11, 2020, at the age of 90. Son of the late Samuel and Catherine Gilbert. Beloved husband of his late wife Ruth Gilbert. Brother of six siblings. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. There is to be a private interment at St. Andrew's Cemetery, Quebec.



