KOMENDANT, SABRINA EVI Born Toronto, October 28, 1955. Left peacefully, May 20, 2020, Toronto. Rita Komendant with husband Craig Norell and twin sister Kristina Komendant are broken hearted to lose a much beloved Sister and are grateful for the love and support of Sabrina's cherished friends from Estonian Summer Camp and the LPCI gals. Sabrina was a lifelong learner, curious and disciplined, she received numerous degrees and diplomas in Arts and Sciences. Her work with children was especially rewarding and she affirmed that they had taught her everything. Donations to Toronto's Parks and Recreation Programs are proposed. "Greenspaces are the refuge and solace from a noisy city" - S.E.K. Arrangements have been entrusted to Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited https://humphreymiles.com/ Picnic next year at this time in Sherwood Park, all been well.

Published in Toronto Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
