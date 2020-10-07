YOSHIOKA, SABURO SAM 1931 - 2020 Saburo passed away peacefully at Peel Manor Long Term Care in Brampton on October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Eiko. He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Lillian, older brothers Ichiro and Akira, as well as his sister Aiko. He leaves his older sister Eiko, as well as many nieces and nephews in Japan. He was born in Japan in Shiga prefecture. After graduating University in Japan, he acquired an Economics degree at University of British Columbia. While in Vancouver, he made many good friends. In 1964, he moved to Toronto and worked for The Consulate General of Japan. In 1973, he worked as an accountant at June Kashino, Chartered Accountant Office later to merge with Price Waterhouse and Coopers. Saburo was an intelligent, kind, compassionate person with a good sense of humour. He was well liked by coworkers and many friends. At age 64, he retired. The next 15 years were the best years of his life. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, art and music. When he was young, he enjoyed Classical music, later appreciating old Japanese music. Travelling with his wife was a favourite pastime. Highlights include cruising throughout Europe. Special thanks to the staff and nurses at Peel Manor LTC as well as the PSWs for the excellent care provided. A private celebration of life will take place at Glendale Funeral Home on October 9, 2020. If desired, donations may be made to Bayview United Church or Momiji Health Care Society.



