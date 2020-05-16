SACHIKO NAKAI
NAKAI, SACHIKO October 22, 1924 - May 14, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Sachiko after a brief illness. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Predeceased by her sister Emmy and brothers, Stephen and Koji. Survived by sister-in-law Joan, nieces and nephews Patti (Gerry), Stephanie (Rich), Jillian (Aaron), Catherine (Jason), Tim (Karen), James (Alice) and many grandnieces and nephews. She was born in Vancouver, BC, before making her way to the Toronto area after the war. Her culinary prowess and spirituality was well known by those close to her. She was an avid photographer, golfer and active in the Japanese Canadian Cultural Society. A special thank you to Momiji Health Care Society for all of their support in recent years and the River Glen Haven Nursing Home for the care she most recently received. Arrangements are being handled by Dixon-Garland Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Momiji Health Care Society or the Frontline Fund to support our healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
