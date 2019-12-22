SATO, Sadakazu March 11, 1930 - December 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that the Sato family announces the passing of Sadakazu Sato. Loving father to Bob, Laura (Tony) and Jon (Hiroko). Adored grandfather to Adam, Ariel, Haruto and Hikari. Beloved brother to Misako, Gloria (Mits), Louise (Tom), Roy and Lillian (David). Sada was predeceased by his sister Satsuko. Sada will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), for visitation on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 22, 2019