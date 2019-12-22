Sadakazu SATO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sadakazu SATO.
Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

SATO, Sadakazu March 11, 1930 - December 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that the Sato family announces the passing of Sadakazu Sato. Loving father to Bob, Laura (Tony) and Jon (Hiroko). Adored grandfather to Adam, Ariel, Haruto and Hikari. Beloved brother to Misako, Gloria (Mits), Louise (Tom), Roy and Lillian (David). Sada was predeceased by his sister Satsuko. Sada will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), for visitation on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.