KOSKELO, SADE HELEN (nee LATVUS) Peacefully on March 9, 2019, at Bloomington Cove Care Community, Stouffville. Born in Finland to Mauri and Elsie Latvus, June 22, 1940, later becoming step-daughter to Sirkku. Predeceased by her husband Kalevi Viljo Koskelo and second husband Jan Burchard. She leaves her beloved daughters, Carol (Paul), Tina (Peter) and Lisa; precious grandchildren Ryan, Alexandra, Kara, Maya and Heather; and in Finland her brother Savel; and other relatives. Arrangements in care of Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Cremation has taken place. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bloomington Cove. Blessings on your way. Memorials condolences gratefully received at www.forrestandtaylor.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SADE HELEN KOSKELO.
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019