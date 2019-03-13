SADE HELEN KOSKELO

KOSKELO, SADE HELEN (nee LATVUS) Peacefully on March 9, 2019, at Bloomington Cove Care Community, Stouffville. Born in Finland to Mauri and Elsie Latvus, June 22, 1940, later becoming step-daughter to Sirkku. Predeceased by her husband Kalevi Viljo Koskelo and second husband Jan Burchard. She leaves her beloved daughters, Carol (Paul), Tina (Peter) and Lisa; precious grandchildren Ryan, Alexandra, Kara, Maya and Heather; and in Finland her brother Savel; and other relatives. Arrangements in care of Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Cremation has taken place. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bloomington Cove. Blessings on your way. Memorials condolences gratefully received at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019
