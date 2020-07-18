1/
SADIE BROWN
BROWN, SADIE Peacefully passed away at Simcoe Manor, Beeton, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 91 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Lindsay Brown. Loving mother of Iris (Larry) Sage, Lindsay Jr. (Sheila) Brown, Wesley (late Vivien) Brown (Joan McLean), and Kathy (Jerry) Kooiman. Proud grandma of Evan, Graham, Bradley; Jenny, Valerie, Jonathan, Kathryn; Kevin, Angela; Jason, Justin, Jordan, Melissa, David and Rebecca. Sadie will also be lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren. A private graveside service was held at St. John's Presbyterian Cemetery, Coulson's Hill, Bradford. In Sadie's memory, donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
