SPONAGLE, Sadie Johnena (nee HAWLEY) August 22, 1940 - June 12, 2020 Johnena was born August 22, 1940 to the late Annie Isabel (nee MacKinnon) and Benedict Hawley. She was predeceased by her siblings, Thelma, Donald Alex, Joe and Angus. Her surviving siblings are Evelyn (Angus), Bennie (Anne), Clara (Gerard), Doug (Neallee). Johnena is survived by her loving children, Thelma Marie (Wayne), Daniel, Floyd (Wendy), Maureen (Glenn), Angus Joseph (Stacey) and her husband Daniel Sponagle. Johnena was blessed to have 9 grandchildren whom she doted on and loved fiercely. Leo (Laura), Christopher, Dawn, Courtney, Curtis (Steph), Erin, Katie, Reece, Mitchell. And 6 great-grandchildren who were the light of her life - Riley, Kieran, Sheridan, Leigha, Allie, and Bennett. As Alzheimer's stole Johnena's memories, we were grateful that it never stole her sense of humour and she always seemed to know that she was surrounded by love. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid. Mom suffered from Alzheimer's and received unbelievable care at her long term care home, Bloomington Cove. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations specifically to the Nursing Staff and PSW Staff via Bloomington Cove or contacts for donations can be made through the family. Condolences may be offered for the family and full obituary is available at www.EganFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 15, 2020.