Sadie Margaret EVANS
EVANS, Sadie Margaret It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sadie Evans on July 25, 2020 who went peacefully at the age of 84. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Linda Black (Brian Shingler) and Julie Canizaro (Steve). She was a loving Nana to Russell, Jeremy and Jennifer. Sadie had a lot of friends many that were lifelong relationships. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the coming months, to receive updates please join our Facebook group "In Loving Memory of Sadie Evans" or email SadieCelebration@bell.net

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2020.
